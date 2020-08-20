1/1
TERRYL L. WEBB JR.
TERRYL L. WEBB, JR. Born on July 20, 1990, Terryl L. Webb, Jr. passed away suddenly in Loan Oak, TX on August 13, 2020. He is survived by wife, Sara Valenzuela Webb and two children, Esperanza Leann and T 'Lane' Webb, III of Santa Fe, NM; parents, Kym Mezo of Jemez and Terry Webb, Sr. of Tyler, TX; his loving grandparents, Kaye and Croppy McNees of Quinlan, TX; many relatives and friends in New Mexico and Texas. He will be remembered for his Great Love for his children, his quick wit, and readiness to help others.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
