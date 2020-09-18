THADDEUS KOSTRUBALA, M.D. Thaddeus Kostrubala, M.D. stormed the gates of heaven on September 4, 2020. He was a physician in the truest expression of the word: a healer and a teacher. He was a faithful Marine, a dauntless sailor, and a better friend than a man could hope to have. The hearts of all his children lived in his heart. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 42 years, the former Teresa Clitsome. He was most well-known as the author of The Joy of Running. During his career he was Director of Mental Health for the city of Chicago, and started the city's first Suicide Prevention Center. He served as Medical Director, Chief of Psychiatry, and Director of Psychiatric Education at Mercy Hospital, San Diego and Medical Director, Napa State Hospital, Napa, California. Kostrubala was the veteran of 40 marathons and a 50-miler. In 1977 he founded the International Association of Running Therapists. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Clitsome Kostrubala; daughters, Emily Claire Kostrubala, Annika Kamberelis, Christine Kostrubala, Alexandra Kostrubala, Giovanna Meek, Anastasia Kostrubala; sons, Nathaniel Kostrubala, Tadz Kostrubala and Kazimir Kostrubala; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. https://bit.ly/2E6eWL4