THELMA A. BODDY Thelma Arlene Boddy, 91, passed away July 21, 2020. Arlene was born March 8, 1929 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her parents were Joe H. and Thelma A. Thompson (deceased). She had three sisters; Mary Lou Hutchinson (deceased) of Mansfiled, Texas, Alice Turner (deceased) of Rockmart, Georgia; and survived by Jolene Osborne and husband, Jerry of Mansfiled, Texas. Graduated in 1946 from Santa Fe High School and married William A. Boddy on June 2, 1946 in Santa Fe. She was a lifetime native New Mexican and live in various towns throughout New Mexico including 8 years in Corrales and 49 years in Albuquerque. During her career she held positions at Spartan Southwest, Singer Business Machines, Digital Equipment Corp, and retired from US West. She is survived by daughters Linda A. Wheelock of Albuquerque; Cheryl A. Layton of Las Vegas, Nevada; and son, Kenneth A. Boddy and daughter-in-law, Maureen G. Boddy of Elephant Butte, New Mexico; 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Her wishes were for cremation and to be buried in Fairview Cemetery in Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society
.