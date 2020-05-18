Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THEODORE ALLAN FRITZ. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

THEODORE ALLAN FRITZ Theodore Allan Fritz of Santa Fe, NM and Newton, MA, Professor Emeritus of Boston University, passed away peacefully at home from an extended illness. He was born in Kingsport, TN June 25, 1939 to Bernice (Powers) and Theodore C. Fritz. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a B.S. degree in Physics and went on to earn both a Master's Degree and PhD in Space Physics at the University of Iowa. His professional career started with a post-doctoral fellowship at the National Research Council of Canada and NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center, which led to a position in the Space Environment Laboratory at NOAA in Boulder, CO. Eleven years later, in 1982, Ted accepted a position at Los Alamos National Lab; then in 1992 he became a tenured professor in the Center for Space Physics at Boston University where he finished out his career until his retirement in 2015. Ted had a larger than life personality and a quick wit. His genuine smile and distinct laugh filled a room. He was always there for a heartfelt hug, to listen, or to offer sage advice. Kind and generous, he sent personalized postcards from his extensive travels to the children in his life inspiring wonder in faraway lands. Ted worked with international teams of scientists and engineers from NASA, NOAA, USAF, and the European Space Agency. Most of all Ted loved mentoring his many BU students. He looked with pride on their progress and delighted in the success they found in their careers. He participated in multiple spaceflight projects. He was a dedicated member of the Lutheran Church of the Newtons, avid sports fan (Red Sox, Patriots, BU Hockey), Eagle Scout, puzzle master, model train engineer, patient dog trainer, gardener, chile relleno connoisseur, and lover of jelly beans. Ted loved his family and he loved to travel; combining the two was the highlight of his life. He especially loved the infamous 30+ "last family vacations" with Sally and the kids. He is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Sally "Sarah Lynn" (Schmidt); daughter, Kimberly Fritz of Kirkland, WA; his grandchildren Daniel, Sophie, and Evan Giacobbe; daughter, Deborah Fritz of Santa Fe, NM; son, Gregory (Stephanie) Fritz of Clinton, MA; brother, Gerald (Betty) Fritz, of Kingsport, TN; and brothers-in-law, David (Susan) Schmidt and John (Allison York) Schmidt of Iowa City, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rev. Donald Fritz. Our family wishes to thank Ambercare for the compassion, kindness, and care shown to us. Memorial services will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Newtons, Newton, MA when we have the opportunity to gather together again. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

