THEODORE TED MICHAEL HERRERA Theodore "Ted" Michael Herrera 64 resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away on May 15, 2019. He was born on February 6, 1955 in Taos, NM to Lillian Suazo and Alex G. Herrera and married Karen E. Herrera on November 7, 1987 in Santa Fe, NM. He is preceded in death by his mother; Lillian (Suazo) Herrera, father; Alex G. Herrera, brothers; Elias A. and Larry O. Herrera, sister-in-law; Cheryl E. Herrera, father-in-law; Franklin Healy; mother-in-law; Carol Healy and nephew; Shone Smith. He is survived by his wife; Karen E. Herrera; son; Theodore F. (T.J.) Herrera (Erin), daughters; Angela Herrera and Theresa Herrera, granddaughters; Audrey and Allison, sisters; Margie Lujan de la Fuente (Vicente) and family and Sonia Apodaca (Leroy) and family, brother; Steve J. Herrera and family and sisters-in-law; Debbie Herrera and family, Kathleen Healy and Kristina Healy. Theodore graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1974 and attended Red Rocks Community College for Drafting. He worked as a Uranium Miner in Grants, and had other jobs at Walmart, Drafting in Denver. Theodore retired from the City of Santa Fe Parking Division in 2015. His favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing and camping. He loved aquariums, birds and dogs. Honorary Pallbearers are his granddaughters; Allison and Audrey. Services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. The reception will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to; Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Christus St. Vincent Hospital. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





