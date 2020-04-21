THERESA M. ROMERO JANUARY 30, 1937 - APRIL 24, 1993 Beautiful wife of Guadalupe Romero Loving Mother of eight children "Grandma the Roses" of fifteen Great-Grandmother of nineteen Great-Great-Grandmother of one Who from heaven still manages to keep us grounded with fond memories of her sense of humor and whit. Forever loved and always missed, The Romero, Ortega, Jacques, Duran, Gates, and LaMonda Families One "Daughter from another Mother" who for many years has honored our Mother with the love and kindness she shows our "Baby Brother."
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020