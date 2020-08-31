1/
Thomas Anthony Padilla
THOMAS ANTHONY PADILLA DECEMBER 3, 1952 - AUGUST 27, 2020 Thomas Anthony Padilla, age 67, of Naperville, Illinois passed away peacefully at home on August 27, 2020 with family by his side. He was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico on December 3, 1952 to Jose Tommy Padilla and Irene Gonzales Padilla. He is preceded in death by his father, Tommy Padilla and brother, James Padilla. Thomas is survived by his wife, Lisa Manzanares-Padilla; sons, Jason Gallegos (Stacy), Zachary, and Ian Manzanares-Padilla; daughter, Alexandra Manzanares-Padilla (Jose); grandson, Sean; mother, Irene Padilla; brothers, Rick Padilla and Danny Padilla; sister, Carla Padilla; mother-in-law, Mena Morelos (Louie); brother-in-law, Donald Manzanares (Polly); nephews, Carlos (Sima), Matthew, and Antonio; nieces, Amalia, Jessica, Elizabeth, and Katherine; many uncles, aunts, and cousins. Tom was a graduate of St. Michael's High School and graduated from the College of Santa Fe. He spent his career working in Human Resources for the State of New Mexico, City of Santa Fe, Arizona State University, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and Argonne National Laboratory. He loved to play golf, traveled extensively with his wife, Lisa, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory 630-355-0264 www.beidelmankunschfh.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
