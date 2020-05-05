Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas B. Catron III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS B. CATRON III It is with tremendous love and gratitude that we pay tribute to our founder, Thomas B. Catron III. With his passing, Tom leaves an extraordinary legacy of support for art and culture in our community, among his many other contributions to Santa Fe and New Mexico. The year was 1962 when Tom led the formation of the Museum of New Mexico Foundation. He chaired the Foundation board for our first 25 years and was instrumental in bringing the Girard collection of folk art to the Museum of International Folk Art and Georgia O'Keeffe paintings into the permanent collection of the New Mexico Museum of Art. Tom was always exceedingly generous with his time, his counsel, and his support for the Foundation and Museum of New Mexico system. The Thomas B. Catron III building on the Foundation's Shonnard campus is a daily reminder of his profound commitment to the art, culture and history of New Mexico. We extend our deepest sympathies to June Catron and the Catron family.

