Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS D. MORIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS D. MORIN Thomas D. Morin, a 21-year resident of Galisteo, NM, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019. He was born February 21, 1944 in Fulton, NY. He was the son of Tom & Mary Morin. Spouse to Joan Morin & Daphne Geismar. Loving Father to Joshua Morin (Stacey Morin) & Ana Geismar. Adoring Grandfather to Savannah Morin. Best brother to Martha & Lou Waters. Nurturing uncle to Alex & Chris Waters. Tom graduated from Syracuse University in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in graphic design and then moved onto Yale University where he received his master's degree. He was an accomplished graphic designer, college professor, author, businessman, mentor, friend, film buff, music lover, world traveler and jazzed kid. Now his spirit lives within us.

THOMAS D. MORIN Thomas D. Morin, a 21-year resident of Galisteo, NM, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019. He was born February 21, 1944 in Fulton, NY. He was the son of Tom & Mary Morin. Spouse to Joan Morin & Daphne Geismar. Loving Father to Joshua Morin (Stacey Morin) & Ana Geismar. Adoring Grandfather to Savannah Morin. Best brother to Martha & Lou Waters. Nurturing uncle to Alex & Chris Waters. Tom graduated from Syracuse University in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in graphic design and then moved onto Yale University where he received his master's degree. He was an accomplished graphic designer, college professor, author, businessman, mentor, friend, film buff, music lover, world traveler and jazzed kid. Now his spirit lives within us. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close