THOMAS DAVID FORD Thomas David Ford, a long-time resident of Santa Fe, passed away quietly in his sleep on March 22, 2020 following a long illness. Born on a ranch in Brownwood, Texas on March 8, 1932, Tommy, as he was known in his younger days, was stricken with polio at the age of ten but recovered and was graduated from Caldwell High School in central Texas in 1950. He then attended the University of Texas in Austin to pursue a law degree. He married Shirley Ann Thrasher in 1955. Together, they moved to San Marcos, Texas where Tom served as Public Relations Director for the Gary Job Corps which opened in 1965. During his time in San Marcos he also held the position of Director of the Chamber of Commerce. A life-long liberal democrat and supporter of the NAACP and the ACLU. He later also served as the Director for the Seguin Boys Club before ultimately moving to Santa Fe to head Chaparral Realty as its owner and managing broker. Ford was first drawn to Santa Fe in the early 1960's with his wife and family to spend time with his mother, Mildred Ruth Floyd Bibo in the summers. He continued to operate his real estate business in the Santa Fe area until 2010 when he and his second wife, Janice Olsen Ford, retired. With a passion for history, and a wicked sense of humor he charmed most who met him. He credited his bout with polio as a boy for his candid and observational nature and his deep sense of duty and compassion. Ford is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Janice; his children and their spouses, Tom Ford and his husband Richard Buckley; Jennifer Ford Davis and her husband Christopher Davis of Los Angeles; his grandchildren, Tomas Ford Diaz, Miranda Ford Diaz, Alex Ford Davis, Alexander John Buckley Ford, and many other friends and relatives.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 27, 2020

