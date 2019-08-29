Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Emery Ransburg. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 6:00 PM Grace Community Church Santa Fe , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS EMERY RANSBURG Thomas Emery Ransburg of Santa Fe, New Mexico, formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana, died peacefully at his home on August 26, 2019. Born August 6, 1942 in Indianapolis to Harold Ransburg and Adelaide Hooker, he is survived by a brother, Lannie Hooker, two daughters, Audra Cubie and Erica Lynn Moses, and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Lindsey Moses. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David P. Ransburg. Tom was an active member of Grace Community Church. He previously served on the Board of Directors for the Santa Fe Recovery Center and was part of prison ministries in New Mexico. He had also been active with the Sierra Club in the past. He served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964. Much of his service was in Okinawa where he was part of Psychological Operations and Armed Forces Radio and Television. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service. His love for the outdoors, especially the west, is part of what drew him to New Mexico. A retired photographer, having earned a bachelor's degree in Advertising Photography at The Rochester Institute of Technology, Tom spent many summers studying digital photography at The Santa Fe Photographic Workshops. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 17 at 6:00pm at Grace Community Church in Santa Fe with Pastor Jimmy Sandoval officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcome to Grace Community Church to purchase Recovery Bibles. This ministry was very important to Tom.

THOMAS EMERY RANSBURG Thomas Emery Ransburg of Santa Fe, New Mexico, formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana, died peacefully at his home on August 26, 2019. Born August 6, 1942 in Indianapolis to Harold Ransburg and Adelaide Hooker, he is survived by a brother, Lannie Hooker, two daughters, Audra Cubie and Erica Lynn Moses, and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Lindsey Moses. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David P. Ransburg. Tom was an active member of Grace Community Church. He previously served on the Board of Directors for the Santa Fe Recovery Center and was part of prison ministries in New Mexico. He had also been active with the Sierra Club in the past. He served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964. Much of his service was in Okinawa where he was part of Psychological Operations and Armed Forces Radio and Television. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service. His love for the outdoors, especially the west, is part of what drew him to New Mexico. A retired photographer, having earned a bachelor's degree in Advertising Photography at The Rochester Institute of Technology, Tom spent many summers studying digital photography at The Santa Fe Photographic Workshops. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 17 at 6:00pm at Grace Community Church in Santa Fe with Pastor Jimmy Sandoval officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcome to Grace Community Church to purchase Recovery Bibles. This ministry was very important to Tom. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close