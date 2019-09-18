Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS JEFFERSON DILLON III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS JEFFERSON DILLON III Thomas Jefferson Dillon III (August 3, 1954 - February 14, 2019) son of Thomas Jefferson Dillon II and Florence Dillon who predeceased him. Tom was proud to been the great nephew of New Mexico Governor Richard C. Dillon (1927-1931). Tom's father was the Principal of the NM School for the Deaf for over 40 years, where his mother was the librarian, and Tom was instrumental in extending that legacy in his service to the deaf community. Born in Santa Fe, New Mexico Tom graduated from Santa Fe Prep and received his BA and MA from the College of Santa Fe in Accounting, becoming a CPA and working as a comptroller in the hospitality industry in Santa Fe, Little Rock, and Dallas. On his return to Santa Fe he worked in for the NM Taxation and Revenue Department and as Executive Director of the NM Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (2003-2008). He retired from the NM Taxation and Revenue Department in 2018. Tom served on the NMSD Board of Regents, the Boards of Relay New Mexico, New Mexico Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and the New Mexico Association of the Deaf and was Treasurer for the National Association of the Deaf. He was the first President of the Hearing Loss Association of America, Santa Fe Chapter. Significant achievements during Tom's time at the Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing included establishing the Sign Language Interpreting Board and the mentoring program for the State of New M‚xico. Tom was active in various bodies of Freemasonry. He was State Master Councilor of the Order of DeMolay in 1972 when he began to lose his hearing. A major interest of his was in supporting all the Masonic youth groups including DeMolay, Rainbow and Jobs Daughters. A member of Montezuma Lodge No. 1 A.F&A.M he also joined the Shrine, York Rite and Scottish Rite where he served as Treasurer. He was honored with the Knight Commander Court of Honor for his service there. Tom was a devoted member of St. John's United Methodist Church. He was one of the first interpreters for the deaf at church services and coordinated the interpretation program for the church at various times. Serving on the Church Council he was Chair of the Investments Committee. A Scottish Rite Rose Croix Memorial Service is scheduled at the Santa Fe Scottish Rite Temple for Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:30 with graveside services at Memorial Gardens scheduled to follow after a reception. The family requests in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to the New Mexico Association of the Deaf or the Scottish Rite Temple Historical Preservation Foundation.

THOMAS JEFFERSON DILLON III Thomas Jefferson Dillon III (August 3, 1954 - February 14, 2019) son of Thomas Jefferson Dillon II and Florence Dillon who predeceased him. Tom was proud to been the great nephew of New Mexico Governor Richard C. Dillon (1927-1931). Tom's father was the Principal of the NM School for the Deaf for over 40 years, where his mother was the librarian, and Tom was instrumental in extending that legacy in his service to the deaf community. Born in Santa Fe, New Mexico Tom graduated from Santa Fe Prep and received his BA and MA from the College of Santa Fe in Accounting, becoming a CPA and working as a comptroller in the hospitality industry in Santa Fe, Little Rock, and Dallas. On his return to Santa Fe he worked in for the NM Taxation and Revenue Department and as Executive Director of the NM Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (2003-2008). He retired from the NM Taxation and Revenue Department in 2018. Tom served on the NMSD Board of Regents, the Boards of Relay New Mexico, New Mexico Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and the New Mexico Association of the Deaf and was Treasurer for the National Association of the Deaf. He was the first President of the Hearing Loss Association of America, Santa Fe Chapter. Significant achievements during Tom's time at the Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing included establishing the Sign Language Interpreting Board and the mentoring program for the State of New M‚xico. Tom was active in various bodies of Freemasonry. He was State Master Councilor of the Order of DeMolay in 1972 when he began to lose his hearing. A major interest of his was in supporting all the Masonic youth groups including DeMolay, Rainbow and Jobs Daughters. A member of Montezuma Lodge No. 1 A.F&A.M he also joined the Shrine, York Rite and Scottish Rite where he served as Treasurer. He was honored with the Knight Commander Court of Honor for his service there. Tom was a devoted member of St. John's United Methodist Church. He was one of the first interpreters for the deaf at church services and coordinated the interpretation program for the church at various times. Serving on the Church Council he was Chair of the Investments Committee. A Scottish Rite Rose Croix Memorial Service is scheduled at the Santa Fe Scottish Rite Temple for Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:30 with graveside services at Memorial Gardens scheduled to follow after a reception. The family requests in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to the New Mexico Association of the Deaf or the Scottish Rite Temple Historical Preservation Foundation. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close