THOMAS LYNN ANDERSON Thomas Lynn Anderson of Santa Fe, New Mexico and The Woodlands, Texas, passed on April 16, 2020, from a journey through the horrific pathways of Agrammatic Primary Progressive Aphasia. Born in Greeley, Colorado, on April 13, 1944. Preceded in death by his parents Marshall Hugh Anderson and Eunice Stroh Anderson, grandparents Jacob and Katherine Stroh and Hugh and E. Charlotte Anderson, and uncle Jim Anderson. Tom leaves his life partner, Sara Ghizzoni of The Woodlands, his brother Jerry L. Anderson, nephews Larry, Joe, and Jack Money, Oklahoma and niece Brenda Anderson Kohn, New Jersey, his aunt Mary Anderson Bedford of California, plus many cousins. Tom considered the Larsen's of South Dakota as family. A fourth generation Coloradan, graduated from Greeley High School in 1962, graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in International Affairs in 1967. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Tom served in the Army with 1st Special Forces Group (Abn) (Green Berets). He was in Okinawa, deploying into Vietnam, fighting alongside the Montagnards. Tom graduated from Defense Language Institute studying Mandarin Chinese. Tom returned to Greeley obtained his private and commercial pilot's licenses. Joining the FBI as a Special Agent in 1973. During his 25-year career, he was assigned to Los Angeles and Las Vegas Divisions; and Santa Fe, NM, Resident Agency. In 1998, Tom retired in Santa Fe, NM, then moving to The Woodlands, TX. Tom loved sports, travel, and photography. After cremation, Sara will take his remains to Jackson Hole, WY, for internment. Contributions: Fisher House, San Antonio, TX, or The Wildlife Sanctuary in Keenesburg, CO.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 10, 2020

