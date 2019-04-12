Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS M. DICKERSON. View Sign

THOMAS M. DICKERSON Tom Dickerson, renowned fine artist and potter, died at his home in Glorieta, NM January 21, 2019. His work is shown in various collections, including the Emprise Bank Collection, the Sandz‚n Memorial Art Gallery, the Wichita Art Museum in Kansas; and the New Mexico Museum of Art and the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture in Santa Fe. Tom was born November 15, 1933 in Wichita, Kansas to William and Betty Dickerson, both well-known regional artists. Tom started coming to the Santa Fe area as a young child on summer painting trips. He returned in the early 50's graduating with a BA in fine arts from the University of New Mexico. Tom worked in Kansas, where he earned a MFA from Wichita State University and taught art at Wichita East High School and at Mayberry Intermediate School. Summers were spent in New Mexico constructing his house and outbuildings in authentic New Mexico style adobe. Tom returned full time to New Mexico and worked several years at the Museum of International Folk Art, giving classes at public schools throughout the state on indigenous folk arts and crafts. Tom's feeling for the rich clays of New Mexico influenced his art, leading to an incorporation of ceramics in his paintings and then to pottery making. He utilized local clays and historical glazes in developing his pottery. Tom taught many students open firing techniques and his home and sauna were always open to friends/visitors. His greatest investment was the time and love that went into his pottery. The subtlety of shape, intricacy of simple design, and richness of the earth's colors tell a lot about their creator. Tom is survived by his brother William D. Dickerson; nieces Andrea and Laura; and nephew Will; as well as numerous friends and extended family. A Memorial celebrating Tom's life will be held during the Summer solstice (June, 21) in Glorieta NM. Please refer to the website "

