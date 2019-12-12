Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas McDonald Higley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS MCDONALD HIGLEY Thomas McDonald Higley, traveller, arts supporter, and philanthropist, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Tom had homes where he had many friends in Santa Fe, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Sebastopol, California. He was 85. Tom and his partner of many years, Alan Fleischauer, travelled extensively, enjoyed the contemporary art scene of Santa Fe, were frequently seen at productions at the Lensic, found tailgating at the Santa Fe opera with his friends, and engaged in the events of the Museum of Art. Tom enjoyed a very active life: he was a regular at the Santa Fe spa; he hiked weekly with friends in the South Capitol area; and he had a regular hike with his friend Nancy every Sunday. Tom was also a regular at the Farmers Market. He particularly loved living in Santa Fe during Christmas. Tom was born February 4, 1934 and raised in Dubuque, Iowa. He was a graduate of Deerfield Academy and Cornell University. After service in the army, he found his home and career practicing as a prominent architect in the San Francisco area for more than four decades. Tom was an active member of the A. Y. McDonald Industries Board of Directors for many years.Tom is survived by his partner of 24 years, Alan, his sister Julia Brown, niece Laura (Joel) St. John, his nephew Jeffery (Lisa) Brown, and five grand-nephews and nieces (Ryan, Cole, and Nick St. John; Jordan and Nicole Brown). He was preceded in death by a former partner Gene Russell; his parents Parker and Cornelia Higley; and by his nephew, Jonathan Brown. There will be a celebration of Tom's life on Saturday, December 21 at 11:00am at 17 Wildflower Way, Santa Fe.

