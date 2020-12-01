1/
THOMPSON ANN MULLINGS

ANN MULLINGS THOMPSON

Ann Mullings Thompson, 94, passed away November 4, 2020 in Denver, CO, a former resident of Santa Fe, NM. She was born June 25, 1926 in Groveton, NH. She was preceded in death by husbands, Joe Mullings, Tommy Thompson, and son Dewey Mullings.
She is survived by sons Bern (Deborah), Nute (Sonja), and daughters Cyndy (Barbara), Debi, Sarah (Jeff), daughter-in-law Marlene, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandchildren.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
