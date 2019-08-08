Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TILA PROVENCIO SHAYA. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Rosary 9:30 AM The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi Funeral Mass 10:00 AM The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi Send Flowers Obituary

TILA PROVENCIO SHAYA Tila Provencio Shaya, age 82, passed away peacefully August 4, 2019. Tila was born in 1936 in Anthony, NM/TX. She proudly claimed she was born on the NM side; however, this was subject to great debate at family gatherings. Tila was not only proud of her upbringing in Hatch, NM, but extremely proud of being a 1954 Graduate of Hatch Valley High, where being Valedictorian of her class, Cheerleader and Homecoming queen was just the beginning of a life long list of accomplishments. Tila excelled in everything she did, being the first in her family to graduate from college receiving degrees from UNM and College of Santa Fe. Later attending the Gemological Institute of America and through the Family Jewelry business became an award-winning Jewelry Designer. Tila also excelled at modeling, having a career that spanned over 30 years. Tila's love of sports wasn't limited to just a spectator, she bowled for several years representing the Shaya Jewelry Bowling team at national tournaments. In her later years she spent most of her recreational time playing golf, and on April 11, 1992, become a member of the Hole in One Club. While playing city league softball, she met her husband Paul a partnership that lasted for over 48 years. Tila is preceded in death by her parents Agapito and Maria Quinones Provencio; loving husband Paul, brothers Jake, Augie and Ben Provencio. She is survived by her son, Robin, her niece Debbie Urig and nephew Ted Berridge whom she considered her children as well, sister Lucy Berridge, sisters-in-law Kay Provencio (Las Cruces), Helen Provencio (Merced, CA), Elinor Hanosh (Grants), Joann of Albuquerque, brother Joe and wife Marilyn of Golden Colorado, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to give a very special thanks to Tila's friends especially Kelly Blea and Diane Vigil for being who you are, loving Tila and being there for her in her times of need. A Rosary will be recited at The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi at 9:30 am on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, funeral mass at 10:00 am and Internment at Rosario cemetery following. In Lieu of flowers, it was Tila's wish that donations be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 49 Mount Carmel Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

TILA PROVENCIO SHAYA Tila Provencio Shaya, age 82, passed away peacefully August 4, 2019. Tila was born in 1936 in Anthony, NM/TX. She proudly claimed she was born on the NM side; however, this was subject to great debate at family gatherings. Tila was not only proud of her upbringing in Hatch, NM, but extremely proud of being a 1954 Graduate of Hatch Valley High, where being Valedictorian of her class, Cheerleader and Homecoming queen was just the beginning of a life long list of accomplishments. Tila excelled in everything she did, being the first in her family to graduate from college receiving degrees from UNM and College of Santa Fe. Later attending the Gemological Institute of America and through the Family Jewelry business became an award-winning Jewelry Designer. Tila also excelled at modeling, having a career that spanned over 30 years. Tila's love of sports wasn't limited to just a spectator, she bowled for several years representing the Shaya Jewelry Bowling team at national tournaments. In her later years she spent most of her recreational time playing golf, and on April 11, 1992, become a member of the Hole in One Club. While playing city league softball, she met her husband Paul a partnership that lasted for over 48 years. Tila is preceded in death by her parents Agapito and Maria Quinones Provencio; loving husband Paul, brothers Jake, Augie and Ben Provencio. She is survived by her son, Robin, her niece Debbie Urig and nephew Ted Berridge whom she considered her children as well, sister Lucy Berridge, sisters-in-law Kay Provencio (Las Cruces), Helen Provencio (Merced, CA), Elinor Hanosh (Grants), Joann of Albuquerque, brother Joe and wife Marilyn of Golden Colorado, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to give a very special thanks to Tila's friends especially Kelly Blea and Diane Vigil for being who you are, loving Tila and being there for her in her times of need. A Rosary will be recited at The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi at 9:30 am on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, funeral mass at 10:00 am and Internment at Rosario cemetery following. In Lieu of flowers, it was Tila's wish that donations be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 49 Mount Carmel Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close