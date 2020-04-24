Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Brian Quintana. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TIMOTHY BRIAN QUINTANA Timothy Brian Quintana passed away peacefully into heaven on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at age 58. He was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico on December 21, 1961. Tim will be remembered for his intelligence, sense of humor, and love for all people. He was an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed playing softball and trout fishing. He was a devoted husband and father and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Tim is survived by his wife, Barbara Quintana of Brainerd, MN; children, Emiliana Risnes (Zach) of Buffalo, MN, and Melissa Quintana of Brainerd, MN; granddaughter, Reina Risnes; mother, Sylvia Quintana of Santa Fe, NM; father, Ronald Quintana and his wife Evelyn of Santa Fe, NM; siblings, Ron Quintana (Arlene) of Alamosa, CO, and Ken Quintana of Las Vegas, NM. Tim was predeceased by his sister, Susan Kuchma (Quintana). Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd

