TIM BURCH Timothy Tildon Burch passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, April, 8th at the age of 89. Tim was cared for by his longtime friend and companion, Ralph Glendenning in Albuquerque, New Mexico during the last two and a half years. Tim is survived by his three nieces, Phillis Bursch, Sarah Burch, and Esther Eloise Burch. Tim was born February 1, 1931 in Raton, New Mexico. Tim served in the United States Army and while serving he was stationed in Japan. Tim moved to his beloved Santa Fe in the 1960's where he enjoyed working at The Palace Restaurant for many years. Tim was a very knowledgeable collector of fine antiques. Tim was a friend to all and able to see the humor in most things including himself. Tim easily made friends and found adventures in his own town of Santa Fe as well as when he traveled. He will be missed by all who were lucky to have known him.



