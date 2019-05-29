TITO CAMPOS 10/08/1942 - 04/14/2019 Resident of Santa Fe & Albuquerque, NM passed away surrounded by his loving family. Tito was an educator in public schools beginning in 1969. He taught at Wood Gormley, Carlos Gilbert, Capshaw & Ortiz Middle School & LBJ Middle School in Albuquerque. Prior to teaching, he was in the Peace Corp assigned to El Salvador. He is survived by his daughter Mary Rose Campos (Pumpkin) the light of his life. He is also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews & friends. Services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 with a Rosary at 9:30 AM followed by Mass at 10:30 AM at Santa Maria de La Paz located at 11 College Ave. Santa Fe, NM. Private interment at a later date Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 2, 2019