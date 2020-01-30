Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TITO HERRERA. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe , NM 87507 (505)-395-9150 Send Flowers Obituary

TITO HERRERA On January 25, 2020 The Strength of our family Tito Herrera passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Tito was born on November 25, 1926. He married the love of his life Mary Lou and together they had a fairy tale marriage for over 71 years. They had 7 children; Richard (Edna) Herrera, Michael (Jeneane) Herrera, Steve Herrera, Diane (Phillip) Solano, Joann (Jerry) Archuleta, Judy (George) Villarreal, and Andrew (Bernadette) Herrera. Tito was grandfather to 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Tito was a WWII Army Veteran. He was a teacher, coach, and school administrator for over 30 years. He volunteered as the Pecos American Legion Post Commander, was the first Pecos Village Trustee, and a founder of the Pecos Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Elks and Lions Clubs, a life member of the NEA, and NMEA, and State Retired Teachers Association. Over his lifetime he owned and managed several businesses. He was a lifelong dedicated member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and loved playing in the choir. His life revolved around God and family and those who knew him will attest to this. He will be truly missed but we find comfort knowing he is finally with his Mary Lou and we will see them both one day. Rosary and funeral mass will be celebrated on February 4, 2020 at St Anthony's Church in Pecos, NM. Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by the eulogy then mass at 11:00 a.m. Reception following the mass will be at Casa De Herrera Lounge in Pecos, NM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Del Corazon Hospice, 811 St. Michaels Dr. #207, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Words will never be able to express the thanks and love for all the help they provided for our dad and the entire family. Special thanks to Tony, Jacob, Don, Ted, Mary and Reverend Hampton. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020

