TOBIN JASPER WILLIAMS Toby was born April 26th 1991 to Neil and Alexandra Williams in Santa Fe, a city he loved and was overjoyed to work for and contribute to as he prepared to begin the Archeology program at UNM. A lifelong student of history and philosophy, he took great pleasure in uncovering the many secrets of the world, and sharing them with those around him. He had a deep connection to the Earth, could make anything bloom, and would go barefoot whenever he could. He was an expert at making people smile, with his warm heart, piercing eyes and trickster's sense of humor. He never hesitated to do whatever he could to help anyone who needed it. He was the youngest of the family, but held a wisdom way beyond his years, an older soul who knew more about the the world and the way of people than most. Toby moved on April 3rd 2019, while working toward his dream. Though he is gone from us now, his memory will continue to guide those whose lives he touched with his kindness and generosity. He is remembered by his parents, Neil and Alex, by his step-mom Paige, by his siblings, Damon, Jake, Meade, and Ariel, and all of his loving family and friends. The family wishes to thank all those who have offered love and support to help us through this loss. A memorial in his honor will be held at Rivera Family Funeral Home on Saturday, May 4th from 2-6pm to which all who loved him are welcome.

