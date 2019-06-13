Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Lopez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TOM LOPEZ Tom Lopez- Born March 25, 1939, inventor, farmer, musician, writer, environmental activist, and beloved friend - passed away March 30, after a long battle with prostate cancer. Born in Santa Fe to Gilbert and Maria (Sena) Lopez, he spent his youth chasing down arroyos on his dirt bike and working in his parents' restaurant, Maria's Mexican Kitchen. He raced motocross from his teenage years well into his 50's, and was especially fond of Ducatis. His brother, Ted Lopez, passed away of cancer in the late 1970's. Tom joined the Navy after high school and relocated to San Diego for 2 years of active duty, after which he moved to Boulder to study Aerospace Engineering at the University of Colorado. He then started Centerline Industries in his garage and helped build it into a successful company to support the growth printed circuit market. As the creative force at Centerline, Tom invented and patented many products including one of the first pocket calculators on the market, and a large precision shear for circuit board production that was instrumental in the acquisition of Centerline by Dover Corporation. Tom later created spin-offs including the electronics and drafting supply store Hapco in Boulder, and United/Techbook/Bibliotek ('technical books for science, industry and the people") in Boulder, Denver and Longmont. Tom more recently turned his engineering passion to designing and manufacturing solar-powered electric tractors, which he used to farm his land north of Boulder with clean, quiet renewable energy. A dedicated environmentalist, Tom's vision was to develop tools and processes to help farms become net producers of energy and sinks of carbon. Tom loved friends, playing and writing music, farming, golf, and lively philosophical or political discussion. Daily Camera readers may recall Tom's occasional letters to the editor. He lived fully, with grace, creativity, positivity and playfulness. And he could fix anything. Tom is survived by his wife Kristen; sister, Rosina Lopez de Short of Santa Fe; sons Glen of Atlanta and Allen of Dunn, North Carolina; daughter Jessica of Longmont; and 5 grandchildren. There was a celebration of his life at his farm with many friends and family attending, and there was music.

