TOM PRUITT Tom passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on December 18th 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Pruitt Sr., Theadosia Brady, and John Brady. Also preceding him in death were his brothers Michael, Donald, Robert, and Russell. Tom was born on Staten Island in New York and moved to California in 1975 where he stayed until 1988 when he moved to Santa Fe to be close to his parents. He held several different jobs over the years but his favorite was the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish where he worked for 20 years retiring in August 2019. He loved his job and the people he worked with. Tom was a free spirit who loved to party and hang out with his best friend and brother Mike. He always had a joke and a smile for everyone. Tom never had children of his own but was an extra special Uncle to Shannelle and Dillon. Tom is survived by his sisters Pam Call (Blair), and Avenelle Gonzalez (Juan), brothers Ken Pruitt, and Mike Riggs, and Brenda Pruitt (sister-in-love) along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend and will be truly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28th 2019 at Daniels Funeral Home at 4310 Sara Road Southeast in Rio Rancho from 10-12.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 24, 2019