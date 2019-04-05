Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy T. Mares. View Sign

TOMMY T. MARES Tommy T. Mares, 62, passed away suddenly at his Santa Fe home early Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born March 31, 1957 in Santa Fe. Tommy lived life to the fullest, loving his family and friends very much. He worked as a painter for many years, and enjoyed music and dancing. Tommy loved watching and cheering for his "boys", The Dallas Cowboys. He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel, and his brother, David. He is survived by Mother, Jennie; his sister, Vickie and husband Jeff; and his brother, Daniel. He is survived by his children, Tara Mares, Justin Fitzgerald, and Richard Mares; and two grandchildren, Ariana and Zophia. He is also survived by his fianc‚e, Tonya Titus; his aunts & Uncles, Esther Martinez, Erlinda and Freddie Herrera, Roy Martinez, and Agnes Coriz, along with numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel of Light, 417 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





TOMMY T. MARES Tommy T. Mares, 62, passed away suddenly at his Santa Fe home early Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born March 31, 1957 in Santa Fe. Tommy lived life to the fullest, loving his family and friends very much. He worked as a painter for many years, and enjoyed music and dancing. Tommy loved watching and cheering for his "boys", The Dallas Cowboys. He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel, and his brother, David. He is survived by Mother, Jennie; his sister, Vickie and husband Jeff; and his brother, Daniel. He is survived by his children, Tara Mares, Justin Fitzgerald, and Richard Mares; and two grandchildren, Ariana and Zophia. He is also survived by his fianc‚e, Tonya Titus; his aunts & Uncles, Esther Martinez, Erlinda and Freddie Herrera, Roy Martinez, and Agnes Coriz, along with numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel of Light, 417 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options

417 E. Rodeo Road

Santa Fe , NM 87505

505-989-7032 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close