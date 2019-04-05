TOMMY T. MARES Tommy T. Mares, 62, passed away suddenly at his Santa Fe home early Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born March 31, 1957 in Santa Fe. Tommy lived life to the fullest, loving his family and friends very much. He worked as a painter for many years, and enjoyed music and dancing. Tommy loved watching and cheering for his "boys", The Dallas Cowboys. He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel, and his brother, David. He is survived by Mother, Jennie; his sister, Vickie and husband Jeff; and his brother, Daniel. He is survived by his children, Tara Mares, Justin Fitzgerald, and Richard Mares; and two grandchildren, Ariana and Zophia. He is also survived by his fianc‚e, Tonya Titus; his aunts & Uncles, Esther Martinez, Erlinda and Freddie Herrera, Roy Martinez, and Agnes Coriz, along with numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel of Light, 417 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
