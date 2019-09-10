Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TONY ("Butch") ALVAREZ. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

TONY BUTCH ALVAREZ TONY ("Butch") ALVAREZ, 80, of Santa Fe passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 surrounded by his daughters. He is preceded in death by his mother Anita Alvarez and brother Eugene Alvarez. He is survived by his daughters Monica Alvarez (Frankie Lucero), Elaine Hughes (Darrell), and Denise Villanueva (Andy). Grandchildren: Shanae Roybal, Sarah Roybal, Jacob Roybal, Heather Toombs, Amanda Toombs (Daniel Elliott), Troy Alvarez, Adam Villanueva and Emily Villanueva. Great Grandchildren Ayla Leal and Austin Elliott; Brother Tom Alvarez (Eileen) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, close relatives and close friends. Serving as pallbearers will be his Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Serving as Honorary pallbearers will be Andy Villanueva, Darrell Hughes, Michael Griego and Ernie Vigil. Tony was a proud Dad, Grandfather, Marine and avid fisherman. He loved every moment with his girls and their families. He made a lasting impression on anyone who met him. Spent his career proudly working for Chevrolet. Mass will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at San Isidro Parish Center at 8:30 AM with a burial immediately following at the National Cemetery. A special thank you to Michael Griego for your friendship, love, support, and the many rides around Santa Fe enjoying ice cream, reminiscing, laughing, and simply spending time with Dad . Thank you to the compassionate and caring staff at Santa Fe Care Center for the care given over the last 3 and ½ years. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

