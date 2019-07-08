Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TONY J. LUCERO. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

TONY J. LUCERO Tony J. Lucero, 86, from Glorieta, New Mexico, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 5, 2019. Tony was a proud veteran of the Korean War. He retired after 27 years of service from St. Vincent Hospital. He enjoyed volunteering for the Senior Companions and being a Eucharistic minister. He was a lineman with Benson and a member of the Disabled Veterans Ch. 32. He enjoyed his animals, working outside in his garden, and supervising many adventures with his boys. Tony is preceded in death by his parents, David and Bernardita Lucero; sisters Gloria Baca and Angie Lynch; son Richard Lucero; and daughter-in-law Cathy Lucero. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Victoria; children Ramona (James) Martinez and Robert (Consuelo) Lucero; grandchildren Liz (Faron), Richard Jr. (Felice), James Jr. (Angela), Gene (Josetta), Ryan (Alisha) and Felipe; great-grandchildren Ashley and Faron Jr.; siblings Donna, Corrine, Ray, Vicente, David (Patsy), MaryLou, Helen (Eloy), Fred (Josie), and Lupe (Alfred); in-laws Rosina Tapia and Eloy (Fabby) Ortiz; and many nephews, nieces, family and friends. The family would like to offer special thanks to Gilbert and Mary Archuleta, Steve Chrane, Rosina Tapia, Vicente Lucero, Blas Lopez, Georgia and Orlando Lopez, and Patsy Lovato for always being there to help in every way they could. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 7pm at the Kiva Chapel of Light at Rivera Family Funeral Home at 417 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Pecos, NM, with interment to follow in the St. Anthony's Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Martinez Jr., Gene Lucero, Ryan Martinez, Richard Lucero Jr., Roger Portillo, and Faron Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbearers are Felipe Lucero, Ashley Rodriguez, and Faron Rodriguez Jr. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 10, 2019

