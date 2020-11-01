1/2
TONY O. ARMIJO

Our beloved Tony O. Armijo joined his Heavenly Father on October 23 at the age of 80. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, he will be remembered for the laughter of the children as they played "Yappee in the barrel". Born to Jose Maria and Nicomedes of Pena Blanca in 1940, Tony helped his family work the land and raise cattle until he met and married the love of his life, Ruth Flores, in 1963. After they married, they moved to Santa Fe and raised their children Louise, Elsa (Brian), and Tony (Donna). As they raised their family, Tony began his career in state government and served the state for 25 years in the Taxation and Revenue Department where he was well-known for his intricate knowledge of tax regulation and policy. Tony is survived by his wife of 57 years, his children, his goddaughter Cindy, his sister Faye, and the four grandsons he adored, Andres, Mateo, Santiago, and Antonio. He will be greatly missed by his extended family, including the Flores', and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A faithful parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the family will hold private services.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 1, 2020.
