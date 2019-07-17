Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Upton Sinclair Ethelbah. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

UPTON S ETHELBAH After a long and productive life, Upton Sinclair Ethelbah passed away peacefully on 7/16/2019. Born in Albuquerque on 11/15/1916, he was 102 years old and was recognized recently as the oldest member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe of Arizona. Mr Ethelbah was preceded in death by his father Kay Ethelbah, White Mountain Apache and his mother, Maria Lailes of Albuquerque; brothers Eugene Ethelbah, William Ethelbah, Wilfred Lailes and sister Ethel Ethelbah; his wife Josephine Naranjo Ethelbah of Santa Clara Pueblo; children Eugene Ethelbah and Anita Ethelbah Eicke; and close friend, Jackie Willingham. He is survived by two sisters, Pearl Britton and Eva Elias; one son, Upton Ethelbah Jr. (Julie Garcia), grandchildren: Upton Ethelbah III, Lucas Ethelbah, Laurie Pierce(Tim), Becky Cromwell, Adrian Ethelbah, Peggy Jo Ethelbah, Jeff Weza(Kennedy), Rick Weza, and Jina Ethelbah. Great-grandchildren Rachel Pierce, Ryan Pierce, Rachel Gatwood, and Mathew Gatwood, and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Ethelbah attended the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Santa Fe Indian School, graduating in 1934. While at SFIS he participated in the traditional half day academics/ half day vocational curriculum. He loved the Santa Fe Indian School and while there he became a proficient musician playing all the brass instruments which led to him being a member of many bands throughout his life including the SFIS dance band, the City of Santa Fe Band, the New Mexico National Guard Marching Band, the Shrine Marching Band and Der Polka Schlingles German Band, to name a few. While at SFIS he also learned woodworking and through his life created many pieces of furniture adorned with Apache and Pueblo designs. Most importantly, while at SFIS, Mr Ethelbah learned how to type, which opened up many opportunities for him. Serving in the US Navy during WWII, he was a Yeoman assigned to the Court Martial Board in Bremerton, WA. Returning from military service he advanced from Property Clerk at SFIS to BIA administrative positions in Albuquerque, eventually retiring as Personnel Training Officer with the Soil Conservation Division of the Department of Agriculture in 1971. Mr. Ethelbah will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 3pm on July 23, 2019 and a Celebration of Life gathering is to be held at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque at noon on August 25, 2019. The family would like to thank the following Albuquerque agencies for the special care they provided: Brookdale Juan Tabo, Ambercare, Presbyterian Hospital and The Heart Hospital. Donations may be made to: Office of the Superintendent Athletic Department Santa Fe Indian School PO Box 5340 Santa Fe NM 87505.

