ELIZABETH ANN VALDEZ



Elizabeth Ann Valdez, better known as "Betty", passed away on November 29, 2020. She was 74 years old.

Betty was born on September 9, 1946 in the town of Las Vegas, NM, and was the oldest of her three siblings, Rudy, Alex "JunJu" and Rita Lovato.

She spent the early years of her life in Los Alamos and graduated as a Hill Topper from Los Alamos High. Betty made the decision to move to Santa Fe and worked as a Tax Compliance officer for Taxation and Revenue while also studying accounting at the Santa Fe Community College. She gave her time and perfection to Tax and Rev while raising her only child, Mark Valdez. After her retirement, she settled into a home in Santa Fe while battling breast cancer and blindness. However, she was stronger than cancer and learned to live without her sight, but with the guidance of her care and affection. She was later blessed with her two grandchildren, Dominic and Shay Valdez, who both spent their early lives living with her. Betty enjoyed the humble gifts of life and especially loved dancing to The Beatles and anything fast paced to lift the spirits up. She loved fast cars, especially her '67 Chevelle. She was an avid dog lover and mothered three generations of pups.

She resides now in the beyond with her parents, Alex and Lita Lovato, and her brother, Alex who are all dancing together in the light of Heaven.







