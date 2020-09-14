1/1
VERA ELEANOR TUCKER
VERA ELEANOR TUCKER Vera Eleanor Tucker, age 92, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, of natural causes at her home in Rio Rancho, New Mexico while under wonderful hospice care. She was born in Boise, Idaho on January 3, 1928, to Roy and Zina Spore. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wayne Tucker; father, Roy Gresham Spore; mother, Zina Moshisky Spore; son, Rendal Tucker; sister, Zinette Moore. Vera is survived by son, Brian (Sherry) Tucker of Breckenridge, CO; daughter, Christine Tucker-Martinez of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; nephew, Richard Moore of Basalt, CO; niece, Meredith Moore of Denver, CO; grandsons, David Carver; Tyler (Raquel) Tucker; Ryan Martinez; granddaughters, Britni (Joel) Jensen; Nicole (Cory) Trisler; great-grandsons, Shane Trisler, Tucker Jensen; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Trisler. Vera graduated in 1950 with a B.A. in Education from the University of Colorado. She was a teacher for Santa Fe Public Schools for 25 years, teaching 2nd grade at Gonzales Elementary. She also worked as substitute teacher for Rio Rancho Public Schools for 3 years. Vera loved cooking and gardening. She could often be found playing cards, sewing, or doing crossword puzzles. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, as well as the Junior League of Denver. Vera loved the Lord, and was a previous member of St. Johns Methodist church in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Vera's honor to Santa Fe Public Schools: AdeLante Program. There will be no memorial Service at this time, due to Covid concerns. To leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com Daniels Family Funeral Services 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124 505-892-9920

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 14 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 892-9920
