VERNA MARIE LIPS MECHEM



Our beloved mother, Verna Marie Lips Mechem of Santa Fe, New Mexico, left for San Salvador Island Bahamas

November 12, 2020 at 10:04 p.m.

She was 88 years young.



May she enjoy a peaceful eternity of beach combing her favorite white, sandy beaches.



She will be forever loved and missed.







