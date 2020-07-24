1/2
Veronica (Jimenez) Griego
VERONICA GRIEGO (JIMENEZ) Veronica Griego (Jimenez) was born on Dec. 16, 1953 and passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 with her family by her side. Veronica is preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Josefa Jimenez, brother Jacob Jimenez, twin sister Virginia Griego, great-granddaughter Aliyah Martinez, and grandson-in-law Edward Martinez. She is survived by her son Fidel Jimenez, daughter Naomie Flores (husband Michael), granddaughters Ashley and Esperanza, Raven, and Tonya, grandsons Jarett (Savanna), Tristian, great-granddaughter Tiana, great-grandsons Angelo, Antonio, and Santiago, brother Ignancio (Vangie), sisters Santana (Johnny), and Helen, close friend and caretaker Santiago; many nieces, nephews, and many other extended family members and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday July 31, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Avista Cremation & Burial 2500 Camino Entrada Suite A, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 24 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Avista Cremation & Burial
July 24, 2020
I remember Veronica and her family as we were friends and neighbors growing up in Santa Fe up until my family moved to California. We went to school together in Manderfield and Harvey Jr. High. My condolence to her son Fidel and daughter Naomie and Ignacio and their families. I have always remembered her family.
Estevan Mirabal
Family
