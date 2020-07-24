VERONICA GRIEGO (JIMENEZ) Veronica Griego (Jimenez) was born on Dec. 16, 1953 and passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 with her family by her side. Veronica is preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Josefa Jimenez, brother Jacob Jimenez, twin sister Virginia Griego, great-granddaughter Aliyah Martinez, and grandson-in-law Edward Martinez. She is survived by her son Fidel Jimenez, daughter Naomie Flores (husband Michael), granddaughters Ashley and Esperanza, Raven, and Tonya, grandsons Jarett (Savanna), Tristian, great-granddaughter Tiana, great-grandsons Angelo, Antonio, and Santiago, brother Ignancio (Vangie), sisters Santana (Johnny), and Helen, close friend and caretaker Santiago; many nieces, nephews, and many other extended family members and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday July 31, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Avista Cremation & Burial 2500 Camino Entrada Suite A, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507.



