Santa Fe New Mexican

Vicente "Jose" Gutierrez

Obituary
VICENTE JOSE GUTIERREZ Vicente "Jose" Gutierrez, 70 Our Lord called him to his arms on 02/18/20 . He is survived by his loving family, wife, Cecilia; son, Manuel; grand-daughters, Mariah and Michelle; and brother, Angel Gutierrez; brothers-in-law, Joe Garcia and George D.Garcia (Prescilla); sister-in-law, Lydia Garcia and many loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Feliz and Eulalia Gutierrez-Zubia; in- laws, George and Victoria Garcia; brother-in-law, Luis F. Garcia. Services at Cristo Rey Church, visitation Tuesday 03/03/20 ,5:30 p.m.; Rosary, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday 03/04/20; Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m.; Reception following at Parish hall.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 1, 2020
