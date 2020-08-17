VICENTE JOSE VJ GOMEZ also known as "Big V," joined his grandparents Albert S. Gomez, Dora A. Gomez, and Arthur A. Abeyta along with his cousins Kevin Gomez and Victoria Peralta in eternal life on August 1, 2020. Vicente, 39, was born March 3, 1981 and is survived by his parents Viola M. Abeyta and Ronald C. Gomez Sr.; sister Andrea N. Gomez; brother Ronald C. Gomez Jr. Vicente graduated with his Associate's Degree from NMSU in 2012 but lived most of his life in Santa Fe. Big V was always the life of any room and spent his life surrounding himself with his family and friends. Big V was a people person and he loved his work as a bartender for the F.O.E. VJ had a huge heart of gold, is loved dearly, will be missed forever and never forgotten. Services will be held, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Santa Maria de La Paz Catholic Community. The rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. Live stream is available for these services at https://twitter.com/SMDLPaz
. He will be laid to rest at Rosario Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. Memorial Services are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please contact Andrea Gomez, for details. Please visit www.avistacremationandburial.com/listings
for full obituary.