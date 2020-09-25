VICKY A. LONG Vicky A. Long, our beloved sister and aunt was called home by Our Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Vicky enjoyed dancing and loved to be around people and she enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Vicky was preceded in death by her parents Simon and Encarnacion Acuna, brother Eddie Acuna, and brother-in-law Richard Montoya. She is survived by her sister Marcy Montoya, nieces and nephews Leonard Acuna (Debbie), Theresa Trujillo, Michael Acuna (Pat), Charlene Lovato (Michael), and John Acuna (Lisa). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1417 Agua Fria, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Burial will follow at the San Isidro Catholic Cemetery in Tesuque, NM. The family has entrusted Vicky's care to Rivera Family Funeral Home, 305 Calle Salazar, Espanola, NM 87532 (505)753-2288 www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com