VICTOR ANAYA Victor Anaya passed away on March 8th, 2020 at the age of 83 after suffering for many years from Parkinson's. Born in Lamy, New Mexico on November 7th, 1936, and attended Santa Fe High School until enlisting in the Navy. He was an electrician by trade and worked for Las Alamos National Labs for over 32 years. Victor was a familiar face at many of the local casinos. He spent his last few years at Albuquerque Grand Assisted Living. He loved playing pool, going to the casino, playing bingo, and eating lollipops. Victor is preceded in death by his mother Rebecca and brothers Leroy and Ben. He is survived by his brother Frank, his Godson Joseph, the Jaffa-Martinez family, and many other friends and relatives. A committal service will be scheduled at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date.

