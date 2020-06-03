VICTOR BENAVIDEZ ORTIZ, SR. 1927 - 2020 Our beloved father and grandfather, Victor B. Ortiz passed away on May 28, 2020 at his home in Rowe, NM. He was born on May 1, 1927 to Atilano Ortiz and Amalia Benavidez and raised by Fidelia Benavidez. Victor, Sr. is survived by his loving children Patricia (Charlie) Watson; Tommy Ortiz; Barbara Ortiz, Pauline (Davy) Vigil, Victor Ortiz Jr. (Emily); Marcellino Ortiz (Lynn), Adrian Ortiz (Jennifer), fifteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; special niece, Molly Padilla, and special nephews, Louie Varela and Bobby Abeyta, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Victor, Sr. was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie L. Ortiz; daughter-in-law, Georgia Ortiz; and siblings, Ricardo Ortiz, Presciliano Ortiz, Jacinto Ortiz, Evangelina Gonzales, Susie O. Varela, and Felipita Ortiz. Victor Sr. was a World War II Veteran as a member of the United States Army where he served during the last two years of the war. He worked with several construction companies throughout New Mexico and subsequently became employed with the National Park Service for 39 years. He was a well-known rancher and farmer who put family first and was always willing to help others without hesitation. Victor was a man of integrity, took pride in his work, and lived a simple life. He demonstrated respect for others and his love for others extended beyond his children to many who were fortunate to know him. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shirley Vigil and Isabel Tafoya, Barbara Tubb, and Theresa Quijada from Legacy Hospice, for the loving care each gave to Victor. Pallbearers: Almanzo Ortiz, Lawrence Lujan, Aaron Vigil, Edmund Vigil, Anthony Ortiz, Eric Ortiz, Patrick Ortiz, Isaac Ortiz, and AJ Ortiz. Honorary Pallbearers: Andrea Gonzales, Stephanie Lujan, Victoria Sedillo, Angelica Ortiz, Addalisha and Miquela Ortiz, Devin and Joshua Gonzales, Ashlyn Lujan, Elijah Rios, Aaron and Jason Vigil, Aliana Ortiz, Molly Padilla, Bobby Abeyta, and Andrew Ortiz, Sr. Burial for Victor will be at the Rowe Cemetery at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. There is no limit as to who can attend the burial. If you would like to sit, please bring a chair and umbrella. Please wear a mask. All families are allowed to sit together but please keep the required 6 ft. distance from other families or individuals. Funeral mass and celebration of Victor's life will be held at a later date. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.