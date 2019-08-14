VICTOR GARCIA JR. Victor Garcia Jr. age 91 passed away in Oxnard, California on July 26, 2019. Victor was a former resident of Santa Fe, NM where he was born and raised. Victor was preceded in death by his wife, June Garcia; his son Victor Garcia III; his sister Ruth Lopez; and his brother Jerry Garcia. He is survived by family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at St. Anne's Church. Interment will take place at 3:00p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Berardinelli Family Funeral Service. 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 18, 2019