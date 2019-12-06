VICTOR M. GARCIA-MATA Victor M. Garcia-Mata, 56, resident of Santa Fe, passed away on November 26, 2019 due to Cancer. He was born on May 8, 1963 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Senovio Garcia and Manuela Garcia- Mata. He was married to Paula Garcia for almost 25 years from April 22, 1988 till her passing on February 08, 2013 in Santa Fe, NM. He is preceded in death by his wife; Paula Garcia, father; Senovio Garcia and brother; Ramon Garcia. He is survived by; his daughter; Kendra Garcia (Jared), mother; Manuela Garcia-Mata, brothers; Thomas (Maria) Garcia and Jesus Garcia, sisters; Emma (Ramon) Morales, Isabel (Juan) Zubiate, Luz (Manuel) Dominguez Amalia (Benancio) Gutierrez and many beloved nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Santuario located at 417 Agua Fria St., Santa Fe, NM. He will be buried in Mexico with father and brother later on this month. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 8, 2019