VICTORIA JEAN JONES Victoria Jean Jones (Artist Victoria de Almeida), age 47, passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Doug A. Jones and son, Douglas Jones; her parents, Thomas James Shinas Jr. and Betty Jean Shinas; her sister, Rebecca Jean Shinas-Rehberg and husband, Jaimie Rehberg and their son, Thomas as well as many other relatives in Santa Fe and the surrounding area. Victoria was a well known artist in Santa Fe and the southwest region. With a paint brush in her hand, she captured the spirit of her family, memorializing forever the lifeblood and essence of the Hispanic culture into which she was so proud to be born. Her unique retablo-style was prized for its depiction of Spanish American culture and family life and won her many honors. Her paintings were admired by many throughout this country and around the world. Victoria graduated from New Mexico State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1997 and was an active member of the Santa Fe community. Victoria was a beautiful wife, mother, and artist whose warmth and kindness will live forever in the hearts of those she has left behind as well as in her art. Graveside service will be held at Rosario Cemetery in Santa Fe on September 16th at 11:00 a.m.



