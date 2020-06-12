VICTORIANO GONZALES 1952 ~ 2020 Victoriano Gonzales, 67, resident of Nambe, NM has passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2020. Victoriano was born in Santa Fe, NM on November 28, 1952 to parents, Mary and Joe Gonzales. He is preceded in death by his son, Victoriano "Moises" Byrne Gonzales; his father; and best friend, Gorge Sanchez. Victoriano is survived by his daughter, Barbara "Amelia" Byrne Gonzales; his mother; brothers, Jose, Gilroy, and Andy; sisters, Angela and Irean; son, Jared Gonzales; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Services will be announced at a later date. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.