VINCENT MICHAEL CONTRASTINO Vincent Michael Contrastino was born in New York City on September 28, 1957. He enjoyed a rich and full life with many ventures, the last of which was pursuit of a bachelor of science in nursing degree with the goal to help people at the end of their lives. He was within a few months of achieving that goal, having touched many along the way. He died November 18, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico where he was studying up until the end of his life. He had a short battle with cancer, and succumbed with more grace than any of his friends and colleagues could imagine. We were inspired by his tremendous joy for life and always positive attitude, even in death. He gave so much love, and taught so many along the way. His love will live on, and he will always have a place in our hearts. A celebration of his life is being planned for later; for more information, you may text or call Willie Barron at 575.495.0362 or Dioly Baumbach at 505.699.0220. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019

