VIOLA LUJAN MASCARENAS
It is with immense sorrow and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Viola Lujan Mascarenas. She began her journey with our Heavenly Father on November 7, 2020 at the age of 92. She passed away peacefully in her casita with her family by her side. She treasured her family and embraced every minute with them. She was a very loving, thoughtful, unselfish, and caring person who never had a bad thought or word against anyone. She was known for her beautiful heart, generosity, and devotion to God. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Viola was born and raised in Jaconita and was the oldest of the seven children of Felix and Josefita Lujan. After graduating from high school, Viola went to work at the Chamber of Commerce. After marrying Paul Mascarenas, she became a fulltime homemaker until the youngest of their four children went to school. She then went to work at the Santa Fe Public Schools as a teaching assistant until she was given the opportunity to go to college to become a teacher. She graduated from the College of Santa Fe in 1976 with a teaching degree in Bilingual Education. She went on to teach at Salazar, Larragoite, and Kearney Elementary Schools and later retired from the Santa Fe Public Schools after 18 years of service. She was a devoted Catholic and was a parishioner at Santa Maria de la Paz Church. After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and going to the casinos with her husband Paul as well as taking care of her grandchildren. She loved working outdoors on her yard and flower beds.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul Mascarenas, son Ronald Mascarenas, parents Felix and Josefita Lujan, granddaughter Amanda Maez, grandson Matthew Maez, brothers Don Lujan and wife Laura, Benito Lujan and wife Josie, sister Isabel (Belle) Roybal, brothers-in-law Addie Roybal and Edward Gomez, and special family friend Prescilla Sena.
She is survived by her loving children, Janice Maez, Paula Roybal (Eddy), and Valerie Gallegos (Brian); grandchildren, Stacy Sandorsky, Ron Mascarenas Jr. (Victoria), Stephen Maez, Shawn Roybal, Justin Roybal, and Aaliyah Gallegos; great-grandchildren, Jaylene Maez, Olivia Sandorsky, Ramon Martinez, and Efren Mascarenas; sisters, Angie Roybal, Reynalda Gonzales (Gilbert), and Grace Gomez; brother-in-law, Trankie Roybal; special family friend, Anthony Maez, and many nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers are Ron Mascarenas Jr., Stephen Maez, Justin Roybal, Brian Gallegos, Eddy Roybal, and Anthony Maez. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Shawn Roybal, Aaliyah Gallegos, and Jaylene Maez.
Special thanks to her daughters Janice, Paula; and Valerie and Donna and Heidi from Ambercare for their loving care of Viola.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral mass and interment will be private but all are invited to join the family on the Santa Maria de la Paz homepage/twitter account: twitter.com/SMDLPaz
to view the rosary and prayer service. Service date and time will be announced soon on Rivera s Funeral Home website.
Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit our website at riverafuneralhome.com
