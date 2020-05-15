VIOLA M. MARTINEZ Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was called to the Lord on Cinco de Mayo, 2020. Viola was born on September 13, 1935 in San Miguel County, New Mexico, to Philimon and Adela Valdez Armijo. Viola met Benito V. Martinez in Las Vegas, New Mexico and married Benito on June 25, 1956. Viola was a graduate of Immaculate Heart and Highlands University. After moving to Santa Fe, Viola worked at the New Mexico Gas Company; Santa Fe High School (Vo-Tech); and held various administrative positions in State Government prior to retiring through the State of New Mexico. Viola was actively involved in politics assisting so many who ran for office; and was next to Benito at the Farmers Market delivering salsa to hundreds of people who loved "La Salsa Real de La Santa Fe." Viola was a devout Catholic-Christian. Viola is survived by daughters, Therese Moulton (Joe), Maggie Jaramillo (John); sons, Benito J. Martinez Jr. (Lisa), Arthur (Vanessa). She was blessed with her seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Viola is preceded in death by her mother, Adela Armijo; husband, Benito V. Martinez; and brother, Phil Armijo. Viola wishes that any donations in her name be forwarded to the Food Depot to assist those in need in this time. Memorial services are pending at this time. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to everyone that has supported them during this time. Heaven has just received another Angel. God bless you, Viola and rest in peace. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 17, 2020