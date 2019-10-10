VIOLETTA E. VELASQUEZ Violetta E. Velasquez, Age 89, of Glorieta, NM. Passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Santiago Salazar, Domitalia (Salazar) Quinto, Sister Berlinda Martinez and sons Mario & Armando. She is survived by her husband Albert E. Velasquez of 69 years, her siblings, Jimmy Salazar and Loretta Vigil, children Enrico (Roberta), Rolando (Marie), Monica Lucero, Diego (Ursula), Raul, Carlos and Reynaldo (Amanda), 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A Rosary will be held on October 11, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Parish in Pecos, NM, with burial to follow at Pecos cemetery.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 11, 2019