VIRGINIA I. CORTEZ Virginia I. Cortez, 86 years old, born on September 1, 1934, in Taos, NM. She entered eternal life on September 7, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Jesus Cortez; parents, Cirilo and Lucia Garcia; paternal grandparents, Felipe and Benina Garcia; maternal grandparents, Juan Jose and Virginia Jaramillo Garcia; brothers and sisters, Mary (William) Espinoza, Gilbert Garcia, Felipe (Sally) Garcia, Joe (Ramona) Garcia, and Johnny Garcia. Brothers and sisters-in-law, Adonagos Garcia, Teofilo Garcia. As well as many other relatives from the Jaramillo and Garcia Families. She is survived by her sons, Edward (Teresa) Cortez of Santa Fe, Steven (Kelli) Cortez of Colorado; grandchildren, Esperanza and Antonio Cortez of Santa Fe; Jessie and Patrick Cortez; Jessey, Hayley and Josh Lechman, and Rahnetta Valerio of Colorado; sisters, Helen Garcia and Pauline Garcia both of Las Cruces; sisters-in-law, Lillian Garcia of Las Vegas and Marie Garcia of Albuquerque. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Virginia was formerly from Raton, NM. She was a devoted Catholic and belonged to St. Patrick-St. Joseph Church community. She taught Catechism, was a member of St. Vincent de Paul, Funeral Ministry, and did other volunteer work for over 40 years. She was the recipient of the St. Francis Archdiocese Award and was honored in 2015. She was passionate about family and instilled family values not only to her immediate family, but friends and neighbors. She was loved by everyone and always greeted you with a smile. Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend will be dearly missed by all. She is now in peace with her husband and extended family. Her love and generosity will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. and a mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick-St. Joseph Parish in Raton, NM on September 10, 2020. The burial will take place immediately following the mass at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19, we ask that everyone attending please keep in mind the State of New Mexico mandates of wearing a mask at all times, keep in mind social distancing, and limited capacity of 50 attendees. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the staff at Vista Hermosa especially Ruth, Amanda, and Dolores, as well as the staff of Sierra Vista for their loving care of Virginia these past several years; and to Legacy Home Health especially Carmen. All arrangements are under the direction of Berardinelli Funeral Home.



