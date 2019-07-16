Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Lasater. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VIRGINIA LASATER Virginia Lasater, 84, of Gunnison, CO., passed away Saturday, July 7, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living, Montrose. Virginia was born on August 15, 1934 to Leo and Luelle O'Connel in Nebraska. Virginia had two sisters, Laveta Sangosti and Cindy Gerridio. Later she married Barney Lasater in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Virginia had a great sense of humor and had many jokes and stories to tell. Her music of choice was either gospel or bluegrass. She loved ice cream, coffee, and rolling her hair. She enjoyed shopping and taking walks and enjoyed a car ride every now and then. She also loved to dance. She lived with Laveta, Shelly, and Herbert sometime after Barney passed away and she liked to climb the stairs and was very helpful with the dishes. She liked Ron and Sue a lot. Virginia attended a church in Gunnison with her family before going to the nursing home. She had many friends at the nursing home and got along especially with Connie. Virginia has two nieces Selma Eastman and Shelly Sangosti and a great niece, Stephanie. She was a great Aunt and will be missed dearly. The family would like to thank Hospice.

