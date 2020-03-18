Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Schroegler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VIRGINIA SCHROEGLER Virginia Schroegler, 91, beloved matriarch, passed away March 13, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Pecos, Texas and has lived in New Mexico since 1956; residing in Santa Fe for 51 of those years. She is survived by daughter, Robin Davis (spouse Steve); granddaughter, Jessica Adams (spouse Edgar Garcia Chavez); son-in-law, John Adams; sister, Joan Vissotzky (spouse Raymond) of Montana; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Byrd; husband, Harold Schroegler; and daughter, Phyllis Adams. Special thanks to Comfort Keepers of Santa Fe, Silver Linings Hospice of Albuquerque for their care, and especially to Carlos Figueroa, his family; and the loving, spectacular staff at Casa Mis Abuelos of Albuquerque where she has been loved and protected for the past 6 years. She was laid to rest in a private family service March 17 at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Any donations to the will honor her. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 22, 2020

