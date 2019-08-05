VIRGINIA SOTO DECEMBER 31, 1928 AUGUST 2, 2019 Virginia Soto, 90, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born December 31, 1928 in Tererro, NM, the eldest daughter of Eugeno and Adelina Soto. She was married to Leonard Heidel in 1951; He preceded her in death in 1974. She is survived by her children, Michael, Larry, Paul, Kathy, and Louis, as well as multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. Throughout her life Virginia was active in her Santa Fe community. She was very proud and dedicated to her volunteer work at Pasa Tiempo Senior Center for over 20 years, and she was a strong and respected advocate for her fellow senior citizens. All services are being conducted at Berardinelli Family Funeral Home, starting with a rosary on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 3:00p.m. with Memorial services to follow. A reception immediately following at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 833 Early St. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 6, 2019